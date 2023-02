Click the video player above to see highlights

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Tea Area and Howard boys each earned tough, narrow wins on Thursday night.

The Howard Tigers improved to 11-3, following an impressive 60-57 win over Dell Rapids St. Mary (13-3).

Tea Area also walked away victorious on Thursday. The Tians got a late three-pointer that lifted them past Dell Rapids, 59-58.