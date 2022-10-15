TEA, S.D. (KELO) — The Tea Area girls soccer team outlasted defending champion West Central in penalty kicks to win the 2022 Class ‘A’ Girls State Soccer Championship.

It was a defensive battle throughout with neither team finding the net in the 80 minutes of regulation, nor in overtime.

So the Championship would need penalty kicks to decide it. After five rounds each team had scored four times, sending the shootout to a 6th round.

In the 6th round, Titans keeper Jessica Nelson would make a diving stop on Sadie Berg’s attempt, giving Tea Area a chance for the win on their next kick.

Senior Sydney Sherwood would deliver the State Championship winning kick, securing the Titans second-ever Girls State Soccer title.