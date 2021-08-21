Tea Area girls soccer picks up first win of season over Garretson

TEA, S.D. (KELO) — Last years girls class A state runner up Tea Area Titans were in action today at home against Garretson.

The Titans have played in the state championship the past four seasons because of great team work and late in the first period on Saturday, that was evident. Kara Knutson had a beautiful cross to freshman Chole Wilson for the easy, trouble-free tap in goal and the Titans lead 3-1 at the break.

In the second half Garretson would hang around led by Joely Sterud who would ropes a ball off the goal post and into the back of the net to draw the Blue Dragons back within one making it 3-2 game and from there, their defense would keep them in this one until the very end. Goal keeper Kayla Genzlinger made play after play, stop after stop to keep her team alive but ultimately Tea Area would outlast the Blue Dragons by a final of 3-2.