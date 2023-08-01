SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Tea Area girls soccer team’s reach in the community goes beyond success on the pitch.

Mere hours before the official start of the high school soccer preseason, the Tea Area girls soccer team spent its time making blankets for babies in the NICU. Each year the program takes part in a charitable cause on the eve of the new season.

“As long as I can remember that I’ve been on this team, we’ve always been doing events like this, giving back to the community as of some sort,” Tea Area senior striker Maddie Baatz said. “So, it just helps to know that we’re helping out the community of some sort.”

In total, the players made about 30 blankets, which will be donated to both Sanford and Avera. The projects was sponsored in part by Reliabank.

“It’s a great opportunity when you have coaches that model the idea of giving back and serving and being part of the community, just a great way to model it for students and kind of building that legacy,” Reliabank Director of Marketing Zach Bauer said.

For the team there’s a much deeper meaning than just making blankets.

“It’s not always just about on the soccer field,” Tea Area senior midfielder Aftyn Murray said. “It’s about off the soccer field. We bring stronger bonds to each other. And by doing stuff like making baby blankets, I didn’t just talk about soccer the whole time. I got to talk about more personal… Babies I know that have been the NICU or babies my friends have known in the NICU.”

The defending state champions use these team bonding events off the pitch to help propel them once the games begin.

“I always tell them you’re always going to be best friends,” Tea Area head coach Mark Anderson said. “We have such a big age diversification. I said, but you gotta to be there for each other, especially on the field. They get to know each other, they learn each other’s you know, habits, styles. But biggest thing is this later on in life, this, I think, just teaches them a lot.”

Tea Area kept its tradition of practicing right at midnight on the first official day of practice, which was Monday. The Titans open the season against Dakota Valley on Aug. 11.