Tea Area, Dell Rapids St. Mary boys pick up wins Tuesday night

TEA, S.D. (KELO) — Perennial Class A Boys basketball powers Tea Area and Sioux Falls Christian clashed Tuesday night in Tea.

It was a tight contest until the 3rd quarter, when Tea Area used a 21-1 run to build a 17 point lead after 3. The Titans never looked back as they picked up the 61-48 victory.

Reis Kirschenman scored a game-high 19 points for Tea Area. Cael Lundin and Jeff Worth each added 13 points for the Titans. Ethan Bruns led Sioux Falls Christian with 10 points.

Then in Dell Rapids it was a cross-class matchup between the Dell Rapids St. Mary boys and Deubrook Area. The Cardinals would pull away for the 81-62 victory over the Dolphins.