SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – In high school hoops the Tea Area Titans taking on Morehead from Minnesota Saturday at the pentagon. In the opening minute of the game…… Cael Lundin with twice miss layups, but after gather him miss, he would get it to fall on this third try. That bucket would tie the game at two. Later in the quarter, Jeff Worth would come off a scree and bury the triple. The Titans took a 12-6 lead. On the very next Tea Possession, they would give Worth another screen and the Titans would get the same result. The Titans pushed their lead to 7.

Minutes later it was cut down to three when the Augustana football commit Klayton Sattler would muscles one home. Tea would end up trailing 36-31 at the half and they could never catch up falling 68-58 against Morehead.