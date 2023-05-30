SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Tea Area baseball team won their first ever class ‘B’ state championship Tuesday, following a dominant 13-2 win over Bon Homme/Avon in the title game.

The Titans narrowly reached the championship, as they needed eight innings to outlast Dakota Valley in the semifinals, 3-2.

They’d carry that momentum into Tuesday evening by scoring the first four runs of the contest.

Tea scored two more in the third, while Bon Homme got one in both the second and third, making it a 6-2 game after three.

Then came the fifth inning.

The Titans poured on the runs in the fifth frame as they posted a five spot, opening a strong 11-2 lead.

That was too much to overcome as the Titans went on to win their first ever title, 13-2.

Logan Boom was 2-5 with two singles and four runs batted in Tuesday. He also added five hits in their other two wins, totaling seven hits in the three games. That helped him hit .500 for the tournament, earning him the honors of Tournament Most Valuable Player.

“First time making it, you don’t know what to expect. We didn’t know how Redfield would be the first game and we came out strong. Then we really didn’t know where our next game was going to be. They just came to play every time,” Tea Area head coach Tom Babb said.

The Titans finished the season with a 20-5 overall record.