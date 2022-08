TEA, S.D. (KELO) — The Tea Area Titans boys soccer team played host to West Central Monday night.

The Titans controlled the game from the get go as they picked up the 10-0 win over the Trojans.

With the win, Tea Area improves to 3-1-2 on the season, while West Central falls to 0-4-0.

The Titans return to action Thursday night against Sioux Falls Christian. West Central is off until September 6, when they face Tea Area once again.