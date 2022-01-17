Tea Area boys roll past Tri-Valley, Dakota Valley sweeps West Sioux

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TEA, S.D. (KELO) — The Tea Area boys moved up to 4th in this week’s Class A Prep Media Basketball poll, as the Titans have won 5 straight which includes a 3 point victory over Class AA Number 4 Aberdeen Central on Saturday. The Titans sought their 6th straight win Monday night at home against Tri-Valley.

Tea Area took early command of the game, grabbing a 21-11 lead after the first quarter. In the second quarter, they put the game away, outscoring the Mustangs 23-0 as they led 44-11 at halftime and cruised to the 62-29 victory over Tri-Valley.

Jeff Worth led all scorers with 17 points, while teammate Cael Lundin added 15 in the win.

In Hawarden, Dakota Valley and West Sioux met in a boys and girls basketball doubleheader.

The girls game was tight for the first three quarters, but Dakota Valley would use a 19-4 run to close the game as they picked up the 51-38 victory. Rylee Rosenquist led the Panthers with 20 points.

The Panthers would pick up the doubleheader sweep as the boys took down West Sioux 72-48.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 