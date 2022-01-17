Tea Area boys roll past Tri-Valley, Dakota Valley sweeps West Sioux

TEA, S.D. (KELO) — The Tea Area boys moved up to 4th in this week’s Class A Prep Media Basketball poll, as the Titans have won 5 straight which includes a 3 point victory over Class AA Number 4 Aberdeen Central on Saturday. The Titans sought their 6th straight win Monday night at home against Tri-Valley.

Tea Area took early command of the game, grabbing a 21-11 lead after the first quarter. In the second quarter, they put the game away, outscoring the Mustangs 23-0 as they led 44-11 at halftime and cruised to the 62-29 victory over Tri-Valley.

Jeff Worth led all scorers with 17 points, while teammate Cael Lundin added 15 in the win.

In Hawarden, Dakota Valley and West Sioux met in a boys and girls basketball doubleheader.

The girls game was tight for the first three quarters, but Dakota Valley would use a 19-4 run to close the game as they picked up the 51-38 victory. Rylee Rosenquist led the Panthers with 20 points.

The Panthers would pick up the doubleheader sweep as the boys took down West Sioux 72-48.