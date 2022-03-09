GREENSBORO, N.C. (AUGUSTANA) – Taylor Beagle started the NCAA Division II Swimming & Diving Championships with a fourth place finish in the 1,000 free during day one of the championships inside of the Greensboro Aquatics Center.

Beagle would finish the race with a time of 10:02.25, breaking her own school-record which was previously 10:08.05 set at the NSIC Championships back on February 9th.

The finish would also be the highest place that an Augustana swimmer has finished at the NCAA Division II Championships.

It’s second-consecutive year that Beagle finished with First Team All-America honors in the 1,000 free at the NCAA Championships.

It was also the first time in Augustana Swimming & Diving history that a student-athlete swam in a night final at the NCAA Division II Championships.

Beagle will be back in the pool on Thursday, where she will swim in the 400 IM.