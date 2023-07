SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — USF has added a quarterback from Sioux Falls, as Lincoln’s Tate Schafer announced his commitment to the Cougars.

Schafer made the announcement via Twitter on Monday morning.

The dual threat quarterback led the Patriots to a 7-4 season last year, however they’d fall in the semifinals to eventual state champ, Jefferson.

Schafer is set to play his senior season this fall and following graduation, he’ll join the Cougars in the fall of 2024.