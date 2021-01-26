Tasos Kamateros emerging as a go to player for Coyote Men

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The USD Men swept Western Illinois this past weekend, as the Coyotes sit atop the Summit League Standings with a perfect 6-0 conference record.

One of the biggest reasons for the sweep over the Leathernecks this weekend was the play of sophomore forward Tasos Kamateros. The former walk-on tied a career high with 15 points in Friday’s win, and then broke that mark in Saturday’s victory with a team-leading 21 points.

“We tell Tasos we want him to stretch the floor and shoot it. He’s a very good three-point shooter and he’s different than our other post players. So when he’s open we want him to shoot the three. The good thing too, is if you’re going to run offense through somebody, it gives us another option than Stan and AJ to run offense. We can just throw it to him in the post, and let him go to work,” Head Coach Todd Lee said.

The Coyotes return home this weekend against Omaha. Game 1 scheduled to tip-off at 7:00 Friday night.