SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Sanford Legends for kids camp continued Saturday at the Pentagon and former WNBA great and basketball hall of famer Tamika Catchings was in the building. After spending 4 seasons at the University of Tennessee, Catchings would go on to be drafted 3rd overall in 2001 by the Indiana Fever. After missing her first year due to injury, the following season she would be named the rookie of the year, She would then become a 10 time all star, would win 5 defensive player of the year awards and would win a WNBA championship in 2012 with Indiana after being named the Finals MVP. Early Saturday morning she told me about her upbringing and how she was introduced to the game of basketball.

“Honestly playing against the boys it was like I didn’t even know, you don’t think about it. I think watching my dad and seeing him in the NBA, we moved around and really that was all we were introduced to. There wasn’t a professional women’s league to aspire to be in. The majority of the things you saw were men and boys playing on TV. So ots kind of like, oh okay, were going out to play on the play ground, going to go play in the gym. I didn’t want to do jump roping, I didn’t want to do hop scotch, I didn’t want to play with dolls, I wanted to play sports and most of the things that involved sports were with the boys,” Catching’s said.