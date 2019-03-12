Talking With Jacks, Yotes Fans At The Summit League

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Doug Daughters of Sioux Falls watched his Jackrabbits win Monday. But he's got his eye on Tuesday.

"Well, semifinals, great," Daughters said. "We just got to, they got to put one more together tomorrow."

"It feels pretty good; they've played well all year long," Jacks fan Randy Englund of Pierre said.

Coyote fan Jim Coy of Sioux Falls is here for the atmosphere.

"It is great to watch them, and it's fun to watch a team excel and play good," Coy said. "I've watched them throughout the year."

Coyote fan Christine Swim of Clay County looked forward to a South Dakota showdown even ahead of Monday's USD win.

"I'm tingling now, because it's like, seeing the girls, each little tiny move now is, it's exciting. Even though they're ahead, everything is exciting when you are that much closer," Swim said.

These fans say nothing beats cheering on their team from the stands.

"The excitement, the crowd, even the other fans, the bands. Oh my gosh that really gets people revved up," Swim said.