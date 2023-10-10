SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Skyforce tip off the NBA G League season in just over a month, but Tuesday, practice of another kind took center court at the Sanford Pentagon.

This morning, the basketballs are in storage and Heritage Court is serving as a classroom.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Today is an emergency simulation, so how we respond to an emergency on the court,” Sanford Health Director of Enterprise Sports Medicine Tryg Odney said.

Tryg Odney is with Sanford Health, who alongside the Sioux Falls Skyforce, are conducting cardiac arrest training.

“What we want to obtain from that is a coordinated rapid response to an emergency for players, officials, staff on the bench,” Odney said.

After seeing professional football player Damar Hamlin and LeBron James’ son, Bronny, go into cardiac arrest during a game or practice in the past year, this training is now required across the NBA and G League.

“They’ve really fine tuned how they want everything to work, where the emergency equipment is at, who’s responding, their responsibilities, where the team physician is located so they have easy access to the court,” Odney said.

“There’s a lot of conversations that don’t exactly happen until that moment, so we don’t want to be in that moment when our athlete’s laying at center court and someone isn’t understanding what their role is,” Skyforce Head Athletic Trainer Zach James said.

James says the training will happen twice a year.

“We’ve got to do a preseason training and then also a training after the all-star break, so it gives us a chance through the season if things change venue-wise, new staff that comes in, gives us a chance to make sure everyone is on the same page,” James said.

Odney says Sanford will take the training a step further.

“We also host college games, high school games, youth games, and we want to make sure that we’re responding with our staff in a similar fashion that is rapid and coordinated,” Odney said.

Helping prevent tragedies one game at a time.

The Skyforce open the season with three consecutive home games, beginning Saturday, November 11th against Indiana.