TABOR, S.D. (KELO) — The Tabor legion baseball team has been on a three game win streak since falling 15-4 to Sioux Falls East last week.

This past weekend they took on Gregory County earning a 7-0 victory. Tabor’s star pitcher Riley Rothschadl struck out 9 batters and the team had five stolen bases in the match. Assistant coach Greg Rothschadl says its the 13 year long relationship between the players and coaches that has impacted the overall success of the team.

“We know a lot about baseball, and the kids have just learned and they’ve learned well and now we don’t have much to teach them anymore. They just need to keep working hard to get stronger and keep doing what they’ve been taught,” said Tabor assistant coach Greg Rothschadl.

Tabor is now 12-4 on the season.