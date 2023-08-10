MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — The first of two semifinals are set for the class ‘B’ amateur baseball state tournament.

Tabor and Lesterville were the two teams to claim quarterfinal wins on Thursday.

The Bluebirds fell behind 4-0 to Lake Norden in the first contest. However, an eight run seventh inning pushed them in front.

Lake Norden closed the game in the eighth and would load the bases in the ninth, but Tabor got out of the jam, clinging to an 8-6 win.

Lesterville used a come from behind win in game two to advance to the semifinals.

The Broncs got their first hit in the seventh, when they scored three runs, none of which were earned.

The game remained tied at three until the ninth, when Michael Drotzmann drove a double into right centerfield. Tyler Edler scored as the Broncs earned a 4-3, walk-off win over Winner/Colome.

Tabor and Lesterville will meet in the semifinals on Saturday. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.