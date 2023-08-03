MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Tabor and Dell Rapids both knock off teams to advance to the second round of the Class ‘B’ amateur baseball state tournament.

The Tabor Bluebirds cruised past the Akron Rebels 8-1 in the first round.

Former Legion player and Augustana signee Riley Rothschadl was able help the Bluebirds with in scoring a run, following a deep triple to right center field.

Dell Rapids defeated Len/Chan/Worth 12-2. They began their roll in the fourth scoring three runs.

Tabor will go on to face Dell Rapids Sunday at 7:30 p.m.