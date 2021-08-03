Tabor claims first Legion State Championship in 36 years

GROTON, S.D. (KELO) — Tabor Post 183 last won a Legion Baseball State Championship in 1985. Coming into Tuesday, Tabor was in prime position to end that drought as they opened the Class ‘B’ State Tournament with four consecutive wins, and needed just a single victory over Redfield for the title, while Post 92 had to beat Tabor twice to take home the state championship.
Tabor jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in their very first at-bat, only to see Redfield answer with a run of its own in the bottom of the first.
Redfield Post 92 would carry that momentum into the second, as Peyton Osborn’s double scored two runs, giving Redfield its first lead of the game.
Much like Redfield did, Tabor answered right back in the top of the third as Dustin Honomichl tied the game at three.
Post 183 wasn’t done in the inning either, as Nate Scieszinski gave Tabor the lead once again.
An inning later, Tabor extended their lead to 4, headlined by Kaleb Kubal’s RBI double.
Redfield would cut the deficit to 2 in the bottom of the 4th, but that’s as close as Post 92 would get, as Tabor would pick up the 10-6 victory, claiming their first Legion State Championship in 36 years.