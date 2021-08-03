Tabor claims first Legion State Championship in 36 years

GROTON, S.D. (KELO) — Tabor Post 183 last won a Legion Baseball State Championship in 1985. Coming into Tuesday, Tabor was in prime position to end that drought as they opened the Class ‘B’ State Tournament with four consecutive wins, and needed just a single victory over Redfield for the title, while Post 92 had to beat Tabor twice to take home the state championship.

Tabor jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in their very first at-bat, only to see Redfield answer with a run of its own in the bottom of the first.

Tabor strikes first with an RBI single to left field from Nolan Dvorack. Redfield answers with one in the bottom half



After 1: Tabor 1 Redfield 1 @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/KZNrRbrh9d — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) August 3, 2021

Redfield Post 92 would carry that momentum into the second, as Peyton Osborn’s double scored two runs, giving Redfield its first lead of the game.

BIG double from Peyton Osborn as two runs score.



End of 2: Redfield – 3 Tabor – 1 @KELOSports



Watch: https://t.co/B6BrhB5aNH pic.twitter.com/CfeGgQWp8I — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) August 3, 2021

Much like Redfield did, Tabor answered right back in the top of the third as Dustin Honomichl tied the game at three.

Dustin Honomichl ties it up with a near grandslam, that led to a 2 RBI double.



Top 3: Tabor and Redfield tied at 3 @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/O78IiO37wA — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) August 3, 2021

Post 183 wasn’t done in the inning either, as Nate Scieszinski gave Tabor the lead once again.

Last night's hero, Nate Scieszinski, delivers a 2 RBI single



After 2 1/2: Tabor – 5 Redfield – 3 @KELOSports



Watch here: https://t.co/B6BrhB5aNH pic.twitter.com/zMJfJrU9vF — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) August 3, 2021

An inning later, Tabor extended their lead to 4, headlined by Kaleb Kubal’s RBI double.

Tabor scratches across two runs in the fourth and open up a 7-3 lead! @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/FTRy1IzZ5S — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) August 3, 2021

Redfield would cut the deficit to 2 in the bottom of the 4th, but that’s as close as Post 92 would get, as Tabor would pick up the 10-6 victory, claiming their first Legion State Championship in 36 years.