MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 20 of his 33 points in the third quarter and Rudy Gobert had 15 points and 18 rebounds to help the Minnesota Timberwolves cool off and beat the Los Angeles Clippers 109-105 on Sunday.

Norman Powell’s corner 3-pointer — his sixth of the game — capped a 20-6 surge by the Clippers over a four-plus-minute stretch that sliced their deficit to 103-100. Gobert, who missed seven free throws including earlier back-to-back airballs, made four foul shots in the final minute to nudge the Wolves to the finish line on a night when they had 19 turnovers and allowed 37 points in the fourth quarter.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 17 points for the West-leading Wolves (28-11), who held Clippers stars Paul George (16 points) and James Harden (14 points) to a combined 9-for-33 shooting from the floor. The Wolves, who lead the NBA in scoring defense, are 16-2 at home and 20-6 against their conference.

Kawhi Leonard had 26 points and nine rebounds to steer the Clippers (25-14), who had won 17 of their last 20 games and eight of nine before arriving in Minnesota. The Clippers made Ivica Zubac a last-minute scratch with tightness in his right calf muscle, and the 7-foot Croatian was clearly missed in his first absence of the season.

Gobert had four blocks for the Wolves and took a two-handed shove to the neck from Terrance Mann after the Clippers guard reacted to a high screen in the third quarter. Their staredown didn’t escalate beyond that, but the tension of a potential preview of two postseason opponents was apparent in the packed arena on a frigid evening

Powell scored 24 points and Russell Westbrook had 12 points and 13 assists for the Clippers off the bench to help offset the off night for George and Harden.

Zubac was listed as questionable, then announced as a starter when the lineups were posted a half-hour before tipoff, but he was ultimately ruled out for the game and replaced by Daniel Theis. Mason Plumlee, who’s played sparingly since returning from a knee injury, joined the rotation for the night too as the Clippers tried to contend with the enviable collection of big men the Wolves have assembled.

The Clippers have found their groove with Harden, the wandering guard who’s drawn plenty of praise for dialing back his usual shot volume to fit with the loaded Clippers since he was acquired from Philadelphia on Nov. 1 in a trade he requested last summer. The Clippers are 18-4 with their primary starting lineup of George, Harden, Leonard, Mann and Zubac.

