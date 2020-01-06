T-Wolves blow huge second-half lead, hold off Cavs 118-103

CLEVELAND (AP) – The Minnesota Timberwolves blew a 25-point lead in the second half before regrouping to beat the Cavaliers 118-103.

Gorgui Dieng scored 22 points and Shabazz Napier 21 for Minnesota, which led 90-65 with four minutes to go in the third quarter. But Dante Exum got hot for the Cavs, who went on a 32-6 run to take the lead.

Dieng then made two 3-pointers as Minnesota reeled off 14 straight points to put it away. Kevin Love sat out for the Cavs, one night after he showed frustration n a loss. Exum finished with a career-high 28 points.