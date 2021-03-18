T.J. Otzelberger named head coach at Iowa State

AMES, Iowa (KELO) — Former South Dakota State men’s basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger has landed a new job.

On Thursday, Iowa State announced they’re hiring Otzelberger to be their head coach. Otzelberger will leave his job at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Otzelberger is replacing Steve Prohm, who was fired after a 2-22 season at Iowa State.

Otzelberger coached the Jackrabbits for three seasons after replacing longtime head coach Scott Nagy. Otzelberger had a 70-33 record at SDSU and won two Summit League regular-season titles, and made the NCAA Tournament twice and the NIT Tournament once. Otzelberger was the head coach at UNLV for two seasons.

T.J. Otzelberger is Iowa State's new head men's basketball coach. #Cyclones 🌪️ — Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) March 18, 2021

This will be Otzelberger’s third stint at Iowa State. He previously served as lead recruiter and bench coach.

Otzelberger will be introduced virtually Friday at 10:30 a.m. CT.