SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Symetra Tour returns to Willow Run Golf Course this week, as the Sioux Falls GreatLife Challenge starts on Thursday.

The GreatLife Challenge is the first of five stops in the tour’s March to a Million, with a cumulative purse of one-million dollars between the five tournaments. With the top-10 finishers on the tour’s money list at the end of the season earning LPGA membership, the players understand the importance of these final events.

“This is a big purse. You want to play well. Try and help get a chance of securing your card, or get a little more room. Get off to a good start, get on a roll, and try to finish off the year strong,” Symetra Tour golfer Jenny Coleman said.

Playing in this year’s tournament is Sioux Falls native and amateur golfer Shannon Johnson, and she’s amazed at how different Willow Run is now compared to when she played the course growing up.

“Having this little par 3, and having a better range, and all the changes they’ve done to the golf course. It’s only made it so much better. I wish when I was 12 and 13 I had this to come to be able to come to and practice. Maybe my game would have been a heck of a lot better. It’s fun for kids growing up now in Sioux Falls to have opportunities like this out here,” Sioux Falls native Shannon Johnson said.

The Sioux Falls GreatLife Challenge starts Thursday morning, with tee-times beginning at 7:30.