SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls City Girls Championship teed off on Monday at the Country Club of Sioux Falls.

O’Gorman would take a commanding 20-stroke lead following the first round over second-place Lincoln, as the Knights combined to go +54 in the first round.

O’Gorman was led by Lauren Sutcliffe, who fired a two-over 74 to take medalist honors in round 1. Teammate Emily Kolb sits three-strokes back in 2nd after carding a 5 over 77.

Lincoln was paced by Claire Yunag, she sits in 3rd after an opening round 83.

In 4th place is Roosevelt’s Sara Sudenga, who shot a 17-over 89 to start her city championship.

Team Standings

O’Gorman +54 Lincoln +74 Roosevelt +109 Jefferson +148 Washington +157

Individual Results