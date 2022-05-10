SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The third and final round of the Sioux Falls Girls City Championship was held Tuesday at Willow Run Golf Course.

O’Gorman senior Lauren Sutcliffe picked up her 3rd consecutive medalist honors with a six-over 76, as she also clinched the Individual City Championship by 19 strokes.

The Knights also took home the team title, beating second-place Lincoln by 55 strokes.

Final Team Standings

1. O’Gorman +170

2. Lincoln +225

3. Roosevelt +302

4. Jefferson +404

5. Washington +406

Final Individual Standings

1. Lauren Sutcliffe, O’Gorman,225

2. Emily Kolb O’Gorman, 244

3. Claire Yunag Lincoln, 245

4. Sara Sudenga Roosevelt, 248

5. Paydyn Peterson O’Gorman, 275

6. Morgan Sandness Lincoln, 277

7. Erin Hurd O’Gorman, 281

8. Haley Merrow Roosevelt, 283

9. Abbie Westra Lincoln, 284

10. Macee Bartels O’Gorman, 287

T11. Maya Theeler Washington, 292

T11. Sadie Hunter Roosevelt, 292

13. Jayla Murphy Jefferson, 296

14. Hannah Thompson O’Gorman, 305

15. Sophia Klein Jefferson, 307

16. Oliva Schaefer Lincoln, 314

17. Camille Scott Lincoln, 316

18. Ashlyn Josephson Jefferson, 329

19. Faith Skelton Jefferson, 333

20. Abby Lundin Roosevelt, 337

21. Izzy Kaare Washington, 338

22. Sydni Auch Washington, 344

T23. Charlee Kolb Jefferson, 346

T23. Solana Sanchez Washington, 346

25. Aryn Roerig Roosevelt, 347

26. Bailey Lester Washington, 360

27. Afton Reis Jefferson, 364

28. Ava Brown Jefferson, 430

29. Addison Kaltved Roosevelt, 439