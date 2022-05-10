SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The third and final round of the Sioux Falls Girls City Championship was held Tuesday at Willow Run Golf Course.
O’Gorman senior Lauren Sutcliffe picked up her 3rd consecutive medalist honors with a six-over 76, as she also clinched the Individual City Championship by 19 strokes.
The Knights also took home the team title, beating second-place Lincoln by 55 strokes.
Final Team Standings
1. O’Gorman +170
2. Lincoln +225
3. Roosevelt +302
4. Jefferson +404
5. Washington +406
Final Individual Standings
1. Lauren Sutcliffe, O’Gorman,225
2. Emily Kolb O’Gorman, 244
3. Claire Yunag Lincoln, 245
4. Sara Sudenga Roosevelt, 248
5. Paydyn Peterson O’Gorman, 275
6. Morgan Sandness Lincoln, 277
7. Erin Hurd O’Gorman, 281
8. Haley Merrow Roosevelt, 283
9. Abbie Westra Lincoln, 284
10. Macee Bartels O’Gorman, 287
T11. Maya Theeler Washington, 292
T11. Sadie Hunter Roosevelt, 292
13. Jayla Murphy Jefferson, 296
14. Hannah Thompson O’Gorman, 305
15. Sophia Klein Jefferson, 307
16. Oliva Schaefer Lincoln, 314
17. Camille Scott Lincoln, 316
18. Ashlyn Josephson Jefferson, 329
19. Faith Skelton Jefferson, 333
20. Abby Lundin Roosevelt, 337
21. Izzy Kaare Washington, 338
22. Sydni Auch Washington, 344
T23. Charlee Kolb Jefferson, 346
T23. Solana Sanchez Washington, 346
25. Aryn Roerig Roosevelt, 347
26. Bailey Lester Washington, 360
27. Afton Reis Jefferson, 364
28. Ava Brown Jefferson, 430
29. Addison Kaltved Roosevelt, 439