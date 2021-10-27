Super senior trio leads the way for USD Women’s basketball

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The University of South Dakota Women’s basketball team is coming off its second straight Summit league Tournament Championship, and is the preseason conference favorites after they return nearly their entire team.

Leading the way for Dawn Plitzuweit’s team will be a trio of super seniors as Hannah Sjerven, Chloe Lamb and Liv Korngable are all back after getting an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

That trio combined for more than 64 percent of USD’s scoring last year. While USD will want others to contribute more offensively, they don’t want to take away what works well for their offense.

“It’s a matter of building versatility and then taking whatever the defense gets us. But the reality is, if we can continue to build versatility and those three can still do what they’re doing, that’s outstanding for our program. Because what we don’t want is for those three to not be quite as aggressive so we become more balanced. We want to have those three be really aggressive and smart at the same time, and build balance,” Plitzuweit said.

USD opens its season on Tuesday, November 9th at home against Oklahoma.