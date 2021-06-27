Sunfish win second straight against Sodbusters 11-6

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.– The Sioux Falls Sunfish came into the Sunday evening matchup with the Hastings Sodbusters with a record of 12-15. The Sunfish offense was quiet in the second inning but woke up in a big way in the second inning scoring five runs.

It started with the Lamar University freshman, Tanner Wilson, who drilled a ball into the right field gap and with a bit a hustle found himself sliding in safe for a triple. Augustana junior, Mitch Stroh was the next batter up and would send a single into left on the very first pitch he saw, putting the Fish in front 1-0. The rally would continue from there. Dylan Criquet poked one to left field allowing Stroh to come home from second and the Sunfish’s lead grew to two. After posting two more runs to make it a 4-0 ball game, New Mexico freshman Carter Tibbits sent a ball all the way to the wall knocking in yet another run to make it 5-0 Sioux Falls.

The Sodbuster would add four runs of their own in the top of the third to make it a one-run ball game, but that would be as close as they would get. The Sunfish would tack on nine more runs going on to win their second straight game by a final of 11-6.