Sunfish win final game of season in dramatic fashion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– 63 games later, the Sioux Falls Sunfish we’re playing in their final game of their inugural season. They would welcome in the Fremont Moo.

In the 2nd inning, the Moo already owned a 3-0 lead and had Runners on the corners for EJ Taylor who would hit a deep fly ball to center field and that would be just deep enough to get Payton Leeper home from third making it 4-0 Fremont. A couple batters later, Jack Simonsen was at the dish, he’d rip one straight ahead to center for a single. The ball was mishandled allowing two more runs would come in making it a 6 nothing ball game. Later in the inning the Fish, Norris McClure made a play at short stepping on the bag then making the throw to third for the inning ending double play.

In the bottom half of the inning, 2 runners were on base for Mitch Stroh. he hit a ball right at third base and it would go right under the legs of Peyton leeper allowing JT Mix to round third and then head home for the Sunfish’s first run of the ball game.

The Fish would slowly chop away at the deficit and trailed just one entering the 9th where they would add on two more runs going on to win their final game of the season 7-6.