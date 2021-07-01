Sunfish explode in third inning in route to win over Spearfish

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Sunfish and Spearfish Sasquatch wrapped up their series Thursday night in Sioux Falls.

Neither team would score through the first 2.5 innings but in the bottom of the third, the Sunfish’s bats came alive.

Declan Beers started the inning off with a leadoff triple. He wouldn’t wait there long as Jesus Licon followed Beers’ triple with an RBI single to put Sioux Falls up 1-0.

Will Olson will then bring Licon home in the very next at bat with a two-run home run left to extend the Sunfish’s lead to 3.

They weren’t done either, eventually scoring 5 more times in the inning, with Beers capping off the inning with a home run to go along with his triple from before.

Sioux Falls’ pitching staff kept the Sasquatch in check for 7 innings, giving up just 1 run. Spearfish would add 3 in the 8th, and just 1 in the 9th, despite loading the bases in their final at-bat as Sioux Falls takes the finale, 10-5.

Sioux Falls will host Pierre Friday night at 7:05. Spearfish is off until Saturday when they meet the Hastings Sodbusters.