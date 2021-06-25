Sunfish can’t hold early lead in loss to Sodbusters

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Sunfish returned home on Friday night as they opened a three-game series with the Hastings Sodbusters.

Jonathan Brandon gave the Sunfish the lead on the very first pitch of their first at bat as he belted a solo home run to right.

Sioux Falls would add to its lead on a Ganin Thompson two-out RBI single in the bottom of the 4th to make it 2-0.

An inning later, Declan Beers dropped a single into center to score Brandon and it was 3-0 Sioux Falls after 5.

But the Sodbuster bats came alive in the 7th, as Cameron McClure’s triple scored 2 runs to trim the Sunfish lead to 1.

Then in the 8th, Hastings grabbed the lead as Jack Hammond’s single scored 2 runs. A wild pitch later that inning would extend the Sodbusters lead to 2. They’d then add 2 more in the 9th and pick up the 7-3 victory over Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls and Hastings continue their three-game series Saturday night at 6:35 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 