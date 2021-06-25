Sunfish can’t hold early lead in loss to Sodbusters

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Sunfish returned home on Friday night as they opened a three-game series with the Hastings Sodbusters.

Jonathan Brandon gave the Sunfish the lead on the very first pitch of their first at bat as he belted a solo home run to right.

Sioux Falls would add to its lead on a Ganin Thompson two-out RBI single in the bottom of the 4th to make it 2-0.

An inning later, Declan Beers dropped a single into center to score Brandon and it was 3-0 Sioux Falls after 5.

But the Sodbuster bats came alive in the 7th, as Cameron McClure’s triple scored 2 runs to trim the Sunfish lead to 1.

Then in the 8th, Hastings grabbed the lead as Jack Hammond’s single scored 2 runs. A wild pitch later that inning would extend the Sodbusters lead to 2. They’d then add 2 more in the 9th and pick up the 7-3 victory over Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls and Hastings continue their three-game series Saturday night at 6:35 p.m.