Sunday Scoreboard - November 11th

Posted: Nov 11, 2018 02:47 PM CST

Updated: Nov 11, 2018 06:51 PM CST

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Here are Sunday's scores from across KELOLAND.

NFL

Kansas City 26 - Arizona 14

.Green Bay 31 - Miami 12

NHL

Minnesota 3 - St. Louis 2

Women's Basketball

South Dakota 96 - Incarnate Word 53

College Volleyball

South Dakota 3 - North Dakota St. 0

Western Illinois 3 - South Dakota St. 1

College Wrestling

Arizona St. 30 - South Dakota St. 9

