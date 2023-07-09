SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Sunday including South Dakota State Softball and the Gopher Classic, featuring 16 South Dakota teams.
WNBA
Aces 113, Lynx 89
MLB
Orioles 15, Twins 2
AMERICAN ASSOCIATION
Canaries 7, Dogs 1
SD STATE SOFTBALL – 18U DIVISION ‘A’
Yankton Fury Red 8, SD Thunder 4
Sanford Sports Academy Red 1, South Dakota Renegades 0
South Dakota Renegades 17, Yankton Fury Red 11
Sanford Sports Academy Red 8, South Dakota Renegades 6
LEGION BASEBALL
GOPHER CLASSIC – MINNESOTA
Papillion (NE) 10, Brookings 1
Sioux Falls West 11, Apple Valley (MN) 3
Wayzata (MN) 7, Sioux Falls West 4
Brandon Valley 16, Creighton Prep (NE) 1 – 4 innings
Minneapolis Southwest (MN) 5, Huron 3
Middleton (WI) 7, Pierre 5
Chippewa Falls (WI) 11, Rapid City Post 320 6
Rapid City Post 22 13, Aberdeen 5
Maple Grove (MN) 10, Aberdeen 2
Bellevue (NE) 9, Renner 3
Renner 3, Burnsville (MN) 2
Buffalo (MN) 11, Yankton 1 – 5 innings
Yankton 14, Hastings (MN) 5
LaCrescent (MN) 6, Spearfish 0
Bennington (NE) 15, Spearfish 0 – 5 innings
Watertown 9, Omaha Roncalli (NE) 1 – 5 innings
Rapid City Post 22 9, Watertown 6
Sioux Falls East 17, Oakdale (MN) 2 – 5 innings
Sioux Falls East 8, Omaha Westside (NE) 3