Sunday Scoreboard - July 8th
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Here are Sunday's scores from across KELOLAND.
MLB
Minnesota 10 - Baltimore 1
American Association
Gary SouthShore 6 - Sioux Falls 4
Legion Baseball
Rapid City Post 320 9 - Renner Post 307 7
