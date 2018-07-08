Sunday Scoreboard - July 8th

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Here are Sunday's scores from across KELOLAND.

MLB

Minnesota 10 - Baltimore 1

American Association

Gary SouthShore 6 - Sioux Falls 4

Legion Baseball

Rapid City Post 320 9 - Renner Post 307 7