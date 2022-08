SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area below:

MLB

San Diego 3, Minnesota 2

WNBA

Minnesota 84, Los Angeles 77

AMERICAN ASSOCIATION

Sioux Falls 8, Kansas City 6

CLASS ‘A’ LEGION BASEBALL STATE TOURNAMENT

Rapid City Post 22 5, Sioux Falls East 1 – State Championship

Rapid City Post 22 8, Harrisburg 6

CLASS ‘B’ LEGION BASEBALL STATE TOURNAMENT

Vermillion 10, Platte-Geddes 0

Gregory 10, Dell Rapids 3

Winner/Colome 10, Redfield 5