BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) -- Clay Carlson and Tanner Sloan were each two-time winners, but the South Dakota State wrestling team opened its home slate Sunday afternoon with a pair of dual losses to Big 12 Conference rivals during action at the SDSU Tri-Dual.

The Jackrabbits, who fell to 1-3 overall and 0-2 in the Big 12, dropped a 28-13 decision to 23rd-ranked Northern Iowa in the opening dual of the day and closed out action with a closely contested 21-13 defeat at the hands of North Dakota State. UNI also earned a 27-11 over NDSU to round out the triangular.