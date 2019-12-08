Sunday KELO-TV, KCLO-TV NFL programming

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND Media Group will air separate National Football League games on KELO-TV and Rapid City-based KCLO-TV Sunday.

The Ravens/Bills game will air on KELO-TV; while the Broncos/Texans will be broadcast on KCLO in the western part of the state. Both games are set to start 12 p.m. CT.

Then, the Kansas City Chiefs take on the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough at 3:25 p.m.

To find out what games will be airing in your area, head to the KELOLAND NFL Schedule.