MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) – The 90th South Dakota Amateur Baseball Association Class B State Tournament continued today at Cadwell Park in Mitchell with it’s final two first round games being completed.

The Kimball White Lake Nationals would take on the Castlewood Monarchs.

In the bottom first, two men were on for Dylander Pierson who would put a jolt into the baseball sending it all the way to the fence. Trent Wookey would come into score while Pierson would head into second with a double. The Nationals led 1-0.

One batter later, Kelly O’Brian would chop one right back up the middle, Castlewood would get there but they couldn’t quite make a play on the ball and that would allow Pierson to race home from second giving Kimball White Lake a 3-0 lead.

Moments later, the Monarch’s Josh Cleveland would get out of trouble with an inning ending strikeout to keep it a 3-run game, but they were unable to get much going through out the entire day thanks to a very nice outing on the mound from the National’s Zak Wallner.

In the Bottom of the 2nd, once again it was Pierson making things happen at the plate. He would single into left driving home another run as Kimball White Lake advanced with a 7-2 win over Castlewood.