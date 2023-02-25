SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2023 Summit League regular season has come to a close, setting up the next stage in the year, the Summit League Tournament.

Here is a look at this year’s bracket:

SDSU is the top seed in this year’s tournament, following the Jackrabbits perfect 18-0 conference season. They’ll await the winner of St. Thomas or Western Illinois.

USD earned the fourth seed in the tourney. They’ll cross paths with Oral Roberts on Sunday, March 5 at 12:30 p.m. The Coyotes have swept the Golden Eagles in their two meetings this year.

The Summit League Tournament is now a five day event. It’ll start on Friday, March 3 and conclude on Tuesday, March 7.