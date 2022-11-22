OMAHA, NE (KELO) — South Dakota has earned the top-seed in this year’s Summit League volleyball tournament which begins on Thursday, November 24.

The Coyotes, along with Omaha, have earned first round byes. They’ll await the winners of Thursday’s action.

Courtesy: Summit League

The 4 vs. 5 matchup will start the tournament on Thursday. Denver will meet South Dakota State inside Baxter Arena in Omaha. That match is set for 4 p.m. and the winner will advance to the semifinals to play USD.

The nightcap on Thursday will see a battle of teams from North Dakota as NDSU meets UND at 7 p.m. The winner will move on to meet Omaha.

USD is the top-seed for just the third time in program history. They achieved that in 2019 and 2016 when they tied with Denver.

The Coyotes have advanced to the NCAA Tournament three of the past four years as they’ve claimed the Summit League Championship.

The top-seed hasn’t won the tournament since 2017.

KELOLAND Sports will have coverage of the tournament both on-air and online throughout the weekend.