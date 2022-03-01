SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2022 Summit League Tournament returns to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on Saturday, March 5. The league announced the release of the women’s bracket today.

SDSU and USD each claimed a share of the Summit League regular season title. The Jackrabbits and Coyotes each finished 17-1.

The tie breaker for the Summit League Tournament standings is based on the NCAA Net Rankings. SDSU held a slight edge over USD.

The Jackrabbits will be the top seed in the Summit League tournament. They’ll meet the eight seed, Denver, in the first game of the tournament on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 12:30 p.m.

The second game of the tournament will feature the USD Coyotes, who enter as the second seed. They’ll cross paths with Western Illinois at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

🚨 🏀 𝔹ℝ𝔸ℂ𝕂𝔼𝕋 𝕋𝕀𝕄𝔼 🏀 🚨



South Dakota State takes top seed at 2022 #SummitWBB Championship‼️



1⃣ South Dakota State

2⃣ South Dakota

3⃣ Kansas City

4⃣ Oral Roberts

5⃣ North Dakota

6⃣ North Dakota State

7⃣ Western Illinois

8⃣ Denver#March2TheSummit x #ReachTheSummit pic.twitter.com/71CC4DrOgE — Summit Hoops (@summithoops) March 1, 2022

The third game of the tournament will see #4 Oral Roberts meet #5 North Dakota. That’ll be followed by #3 Kansas City and #6 NDSU. Both of those games will be played on Sunday, March 6.

KELOLAND News will have coverage of the Summit League Tournament all week leading up to the tournament and during the event itself.

You can see coverage of the tournament both on KELOLAND.com and KELO-TV.