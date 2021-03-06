Wilson, Jacks roll to semis with win over Omaha

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the 2021 Summit League men’s regular season champions took to the court, their goal was simple… advance to the semi-finals.

The SDSU men’s basketball team has won four straight regular season titles, but have failed to advance past the quarter-finals in the past two Summit League tournaments.

FINAL: @GoJacksMBB 84 Omaha 71. @KELOSports



Jacks to the semis for the first time in three seasons. — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) March 7, 2021

Saturday, the Jackrabbits finally got back into the semi-finals with a win over eighth-seeded Omaha, 84-71.

“Going into the tournament last year, Douglas (Wilson) was injured and we were a little bit shaken,” SDSU head coach Eric Henderson said. “

The Mavericks didn’t make it easy for SDSU as Omaha trailed by just two points late in the first half.

That’s when SDSU’s went to their leading scorer, Douglas Wilson. The senior forward scored four in the final minutes of the first half, sparking a 7-0 run that gave SDSU a 40-31 lead at the break.

In the second half, the Jacks found their rhythm on offense as they scored more than forty points, while shooting an impressive 53%.

A majority of the success for SDSU came inside the arch as they outscored Omaha 44-20 inside the paint.

“That’s our plan no matter who we’re playing to be honest with you. We feel like we have some playmakers done there,” Henderson said. “Doug was terrific tonight he had 25 points, but even more importantly he had 7 assists as well.”

Midway through the game, SDSU went on a 13-3 run which was capped off with an explosive alley-oop dunk by Wilson, who led the Jacks with 25 points.

Two big dunks from Wilson this game. His latest puts SDSU up 59-41 with 11:45 left. SDSU shooting 55% from the field. #kelosports — KELO Eric Mayer (@Mayer2241) March 7, 2021

SDSU led by 18 at that point.

Omaha would close the gap to eleven, but that’s as close as it would get as SDSU rolled to the win over Omaha.

“I thought we had a lot of fight and we knew Omaha was going to knock down shots and I thought our guys stayed together and kept their composure,” Henderson said.

Wilson led SDSU in the points column, but SDSU sophomore Baylor Scheierman did his job with a double-double of 18 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.

The Jacks will meet either #4 Oral Roberts or #5 North Dakota on Monday at 5:45 p.m.