‘We’ve got to be here to cheer them on’: Chatting with fans at the Summit League

All the Summit League action brings a lot of fans out to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, and KELOLAND News was in the stands on Monday talking with some of them about the in-person experience.

SDSU fan Larry Bergh, like many other people here, is spending time with a familiar face: his friend Zach.

“Yeah he’s my buddy- he’s a big fan, too,” Bergh said.

Bergh says he’s here in person to take this all in.

“I would say it’s just the whole Summit League experience, and you always see people you’ve seen last year, the year before, the year before,” Bergh said.

Nearby we meet SDSU fan Shari Avery, who’s ready to once again support her team in person.

“It’s so much fun,” Avery said. “We follow the team during the year, we hardly ever miss a game, and so we’ve got to be here to cheer them on.”

USD fans will certainly recognize Bernice McKeever’s last name- her daughter is senior Coyote guard Madison McKeever.

“You can be a senior mom and you still get nerves, but I, it’s nice to know that she’s been in this situation before, and she can handle the situation,” Bernice McKeever said.

Bernice was able to watch Madison and the Coyotes win their semifinal game Monday afternoon.

“We had a tough game with them before, and Madison said, ‘Oh, Mom,’ she was a little worried about it, but they handled it really well, and the defense was phenomenal again,” Bernice McKeever said.

The USD and SDSU women will play Tuesday for the Summit League title at 1:00 p.m.

