USD women overcome slow start to claim a spot in Summit League Championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- The USD Coyotes have reached six of the last seven Summit League women’s championship games, but have only come away with one title.

The 2019-2020 USD Coyotes had accomplished their first goal, winning the regular season conference title as the Yotes earned a perfect 16-0 record. However, the main goal for this group is to win a Summit League Tournament.

First, the Coyotes needed a semifinals win over fourth seeded Oral Roberts.

After starting just 2-12 from the field and falling behind 7-4, the Coyotes found a way to gut out the rest of the first quarter and tie the game at 10.

Then came the second quarter, which the Coyote fans were waiting for.

The Coyotes used a 16-0 run, led by junior Hannah Sjerven who scored 9 points in the second quarter and gave USD a 24-10 lead.

The Coyotes closed the half on an 11-5 run and led the Golden Eagles 35-15 at halftime.

The third quarter saw a much more even basketball game, but the story of the game remained USD’s ability to dominate the paint.

The Coyotes saw their lead grow as Senior Taylor Frederick scored six straight USD points and built a 48-25 lead.

The Coyotes continued their dominance into the fourth quarter as they hit four straight shots and took a 34 point lead.

Despite a 14-0 run from Oral Roberts, the Coyotes held on to earn a 65-43 win to advance to the women’s Summit League Championship.

USD was led by Senior Taylor Frederick who scored a team high 16 points. Junior Hannah Sjerven scored 15 points and collected a career high 13 rebounds and 7 blocks. The seven blocks from Sjerven are the most in a Summit League Tournament game since 2008.

Oral Roberts was led by Keni Jo Lippe who scored a game high 18 points, while collecting 13 rebounds.

The Coyotes will now advance to the Summit League Championship on Tuesday at 1:00. USD will play the winner of Monday’s semifinal game between SDSU and NDSU.

