SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The two-time defending champion, USD women are headed back to the Summit League Tournament semifinals, following a dominant win over Western Illinois, 75-49.

The Coyotes started the contest red hot as they scored the game’s first nine points.

Western Illinois would respond with a 15-6 run, to even the contest at 15 a piece, but that’s when the Coyotes began to pull away.

USD began a 18-1 run that extended into the second quarter and building 33-16 lead.

The run was fueled by freshman, Grace Larkins, who tallied an impressive 17 points in the first half alone.

The Coyotes would hold a 41-26 lead at halftime.

The third and fourth quarters saw USD slowly add to their lead. The Coyotes led by as many as 26 in the third quarter.

That lead was too much to overcome for the Leathernecks as USD cruised to the 75-49 win.

Larkins finished with a game high 23 points. Hannah Sjerven added 11 points, while Liv Korngable collected 10 points.

The Summit League Player of the Year, Chloe Lamb, was held in check Saturday, as she scored just six points on 2-8 shooting.

The Coyotes forced 24 turnovers in the win. That resulted in an impressive 28 points off turnovers.

USD will now advance to the Semifinal Monday. They’ll play either no. 3 Kansas City or #6 NDSU on Monday, March 7 at 3:00 p.m.