USD dominates Omaha in Summit League quarter finals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- The USD Coyotes took to the court to stay unbeaten in conference play as they crossed paths with Omaha.

From the beginning, the Coyotes proved they were ready for a tournament run as the Coyotes came out shooting.

USD raced out to a 31-9 lead thanks to some solid defense and the ability to rebound the basketball. The Coyotes rebounded so well that they had more offensive rebounds than Omaha had total rebounds for most of the game.

In the second quarter, the Coyotes got even better. The Coyotes used 80% shooting from beyond the arch to open a 64-18 lead over Omaha.

HALFTIME: @SDCoyotesWBB is blowing out Omaha as they lead 64-18. The Coyotes are shooting 60% from the field and 80% from deep. Yotes have a legit chance at triple digits this afternoon. @KELOSports — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) March 7, 2020

The third quarter saw a little change, but not much as the USD starters continued to dominate the game. A combination of Ciara Duffy, Monica Arens, Chloe Lamb and Hannah Sjerven led the charge for the Yotes.

Midway through the third quarter, USD coach Dawn Plitzuweit made the decision to send in the subs and rest the starters for the remainder of the game.

The offense slowed down for a little bit, but the Coyote reserves quickly found a groove as they pushed the pace and held an 80-28 lead after 3 quarters.

The fourth quarter saw the reserves from both teams get some time as the two teams went back and forth, but the Coyotes kept rolling as they earned a 99-40 win.

FINAL: @SDCoyotesWBB defeats Omaha 99-40. The fifth most points in a game in tournament history. @KELOSports — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) March 7, 2020

It is the fifth most points scored in a women’s Summit League tournament game and the most scored by a USD team.

The Coyotes were led by Senior Ciara Duffy who scored a game high 17 points and dished out a game high 6 assists. Junior Monica Arens added 16 points while fellow junior Hannah Sjerven scored 14 points and collected a game high 8 rebounds.

Omaha was led by freshman Ella Ogier who scored a team high 13 points. Mariah Murdie scored 10 points and grabbed a team high 6 rebounds.

The Coyotes have played in six of the last seven Summit League championships, but have only earned one title.

The Coyotes will play on Monday at noon as they await the winner of tomorrow’s first game between Oral Roberts and Western Illinois.

For more information on the Summit League tournament, head to the Summit League page on KELOLAND.com.