USD and SDSU set for rematch in Summit League Championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- Sixteen teams made the trip to Sioux Falls for the 2020 Summit League tournament. After three days and 12 games of basketball, only four teams remain as we prepare for Championship Tuesday.

The 2020 women’s Summit League Championship is an all South Dakota Championship as USD and SDSU will meet for the title for the third straight year. This year, the Coyotes will look to defeat the Jacks for the first time in the title game and win their first Summit League Championship since 2014.

USD won both meetings between the two teams this season. When the teams met in Vermillion, the Coyotes won by an impressive 35 points. In Brookings, the Jacks kept it close, but still fell to the Coyotes 77-67.

The players to watch for SDSU are Tagyn Larson, Tori Nelson and Paiton Burckhard. SDSU loves to work the ball through their post players, which means that Larson and Burckhard will need to play at a high level. Summit League Freshman of the Year, Tori Nelson, is coming off one of her best games of the season as she scored a game high 21 points in SDSU’s semifinal win over NDSU.

The players to watch for USD are Ciara Duffy, Chloe Lamb and Hannah Sjerven. USD guards have been able to score a lot points against SDSU this season including 60 points in Brookings. With that being known, the success of Duffy and Lamb will be key on Tuesday. Sjerven will play a big role as she will look to slow down the success that SDSU has had in the paint this season. The Coyotes and Jacks will tip-off at 1:00.

Unlike the women’s finals, the 2020 men’s Summit League Championship is an all North Dakota game as NDSU will play UND. NDSU has played in five of the last seven Summit League title games, including last year’s 73-63 win over Omaha. UND will make their first Summit League appearance on Tuesday.

The two teams have split the season series this year as both teams earned a home court victory.

The player to watch for UND is Senior guard, Marlon Stewart. Stewart as scored a team high 36 points in this years Summit League tournament. The two players to watch for NDSU are Vinnie Shahid and Tyson Ward. The Senior duo has combined for an impressive 80 points in NDSU’s two games at the Summit League tournament. The Bison and Hawks will tip-off at 8:00.

That’s a look at the final day of the Summit League tournament. For more information on the tournament, head to the Summit League page on KELOLAND.com.