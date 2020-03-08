USD and SDSU fans cheer on their teams at the Summit League Championship Tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The 2020 Summit League Basketball Championships are underway, and Saturday both USD and SDSU fans had a chance to cheer on their teams at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls.

The energy in the Denny Sanford Premier Center has been considerable here for the first day of the Summit League Basketball Championships.

The USD women kicked things off earlier today against Omaha and then right after, the SDSU women took on the University of North Dakota.

We talked with both USD and SDSU fans about the experience of watching their favorite teams in the tournament.

“This is our first time here and we just want everybody to get a feel of what it is we do in Vermillion, South Dakota, bringing it to the Denny and painting the Denny red,” Marcus Destin with the Coyote Crazies said.

“It’s a great thing to see that we actually made it this far and now that we can really dance, we can see how far we can get,” Jordan Kerns with the SDSU ‘Bib Squad’ said.

And both the Coyote Crazies and the SDSU ‘Bib Squad’ definitely gave off a lot of energy for their teams.