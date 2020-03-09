Two South Dakota women’s teams featured in 2020 Summit League semifinals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2020 Summit League quarterfinals are in the books, meaning it’s time for semifinal Monday. Monday’s Summit League action will feature four semifinal games with the winners advancing to the Summit League Championship.

The first game will see the top seed USD and the No. 4 seed Oral Roberts. The Coyotes have swept the Golden Eagles, but Oral Roberts did give USD their closest conference win with a four point decision in February.

The players to watch in this game for Oral Roberts are Keni Jo Lippe and Katie Kirkhart. The duo has combined for 61 points against the Coyotes this season. The players to watch for USD is Summit League player of the year Ciara Duffy and Chloe Lamb. Lamb has scored 31 points against the Golden Eagles including 24 points in Tulsa. The Eagles and Yotes will tip-off at noon.

The second game of the women’s semifinals will feature the SDSU Jackrabbits and the NDSU Bison. The Jacks have swept the season series including a blowout win in Fargo, 85-58.

The player to watch for NDSU is leading scorer Michelle Gaislerova who is scoring 13 points per game. The two players for SDSU to keep an eye out for are Tagyn Larson and Paiton Burckhard. The two players have helped SDSU dominate in the post this season as they combined for 32 points in the quarterfinal win over UND. The Jacks and Bison tip-off at 2:30 p.m.

The first men’s semifinal match-up will see the top seed NDSU cross paths with fourth seeded Oral Roberts. The two teams have split the season series as each team won on their home floor.

The player to watch for the Golden Eagles is first team all conference player Emmanuel Nzekwesi who averages 17 points and 10 rebounds per contest. The two players to watch for NDSU are Vinnie Shahid and Tyson Ward. The Senior duo combined for 42 points in their quarterfinal win over Denver. The Bison and Golden Eagles will tip-off at 6 p.m.

The last semifinal game of the 2020 tournament will feature the UND Fighting Hawks and the Purdue-Fort Wayne Mastodons. The two teams split the season series as each school won on their home floor.

The players to watch for the Mastodons are Matt Holba and Jarred Godfrey. The duo combined for 33 points in their quarterfinal upset win over SDSU. The player to watch for UND is first team all conference player Marlon Stewart who is averaging nearly 19 points per game. UND and PFW will clash at 8:30.

That is a preview of day three of the 2020 Summit League tournament. For more info on the tournament, head to the Summit League page at KELOLAND.com.