SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The top-seed Coyote women are advancing to the next round after a blowout win, 99-40 Saturday afternoon.

USD took a commanding 31-9 after the first quarter and never looked back. Ciara Duffy lead the way in scoring for USD, she finished with 24 points. Ella Ogier had 13 points for Omaha.

USD advances to the semifinals where they will face against the winner of the (4) Oral Roberts vs (5) W. Illinois game. That game is slated to start Sunday at noon.