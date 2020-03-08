Supporting their teams: USD and SDSU fans rock the Summit League Championship Tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Summit League Basketball Championships kicked off Saturday at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, and USD and SDSU fans took over the venue to cheer on their women’s teams.

The USD women’s basketball team opened up the Summit League Basketball Championships against Omaha at the PREMIER Center.

“It’s bigger than the SCSC in Vermillion and just getting to feel being here. It’s my first time being here, so I’m just excited overall,” Alex Defenbaugh with Coyote Crazies said.

And then after USD defeated Omaha, the SDSU women took to the court against the University of North Dakota.

“I’m pretty confident. We’re doing really well this year so I’m really hoping we can get a win today and the rest of the tournament,” Mya VonBank with the SDSU “Bib Squad” said.

SDSU also won today, and fans for both schools were cheering their teams on during every point and foul.

“All the SDSU fans, all the USD fans, are here and we’re cheering on our schools. It’s a great feeling,” Jordan Kerns with the SDSU “Bib Squad” said.

For these fans, it’s all about the love they hold for their teams.

“When it comes to being a student and being a Yote family, we still feel connected. The coaches are very sweet, coach Dawn and coach Todd and everybody just across the board,” Marcus Destin with the Coyote Crazies said.

“At every game I’ve been to this year for the basketball team and the football team and the rest of the teams I’ve been to support, there’s just a lot of good energy and good vibes going with the team and all of our support with each other,” VonBank said.

“Go Yotes!”

“Go Jacks!”

All four of those fans say they will be sticking around to support their men’s and women’s teams throughout the whole tournament.